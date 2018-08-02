Zoetis Q2 revenues up 12%; non-GAAP EPS up 45%

Zoetis (ZTS) Q2 results: Revenues: $1,415M (+11.5%); Livestock: $734M (+6.5%); Companion Animal: $671M (+18.1%); Contract Manufacturing: $10M (-16.7%).

Net Income: $384M (+55.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $375M (+43.7%); EPS: $0.79 (+58.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.77 (+45.3%).

2018 Guidance: Revenue: $5,700M - 5,800M from $5,675M - 5,800M; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.00 - 3.10 from $2.96 - 3.10; Non-GAAP net income: $1,460M - 1,510M from $1,450M - 1,520M; Reported EPS: $2.72 - 2.89 from $2.77 - 2.93; Reported net income: $1,325M - 1,410M from $1,355M - 1,435M.