Chefs' Warehouse up 6.6% post Q2 results

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF +6.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.7% Y/Y to $370.4M.

Gross profit margin increased ~27 bps to 25.2%, due in large part to deflation in certain center-of-the-plate categories.

Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category decreased 66 bps and increased 129 bps in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA increased 34 bps to 5.8%.

“We also delivered strong gross profit dollar growth and improved operating expense leverage across our expanding platform. In addition, we made strategic investments in Texas and Pennsylvania, which we expect to contribute to the future growth of our brand and unique business model.” said CEO Chris Pappas.

2018 Outlook: Sales $1.41-1.45B vs. $1.42B consensus; Gross profit $357-367M; Net income $20-22.5M; EPS $0.69-0.78; Adj. EBITDA $75-78.5M; Adj. EPS $0.71-$0.80 vs. $0.75 consensus; effective tax rate of ~28.5% and fully diluted shares of ~28.9M.

Previously: Chefs' Warehouse beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)