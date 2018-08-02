Asset managers defended at Goldman

Price wars in the ETF business are hardly new news, says Goldman's Alexander Blostein, and while Fidelity's zero-fee mutual funds take things a step further, the big declines in fund manager stock prices are overdone.

Mutual funds and ETFs, says Blostein, remain "fundamentally different products," and he doesn't foresee a spillover from mutual fund pricing to ETFs. Even if ETF providers match that zero fee on index funds, the effect on EPS would be minimal, he argues.

He reiterates his Buy rating on BlackRock (BLK -2.1% ), which is now off 8% since the Fidelity announcement yesterday.

Source: Bloomberg

Other players of note: WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Invesco (NYSE:IVR), Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP), Federated Investors (NYSE:FII).

