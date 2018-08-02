Century Aluminum up 4% on Q2 earnings beat

Century Aluminum (CENX +4.4% ) reports 21.1% increase in Q2 primary aluminium sales to $468.6M, despite shipments decrease 1.4% to 180,220 tons as a result of equipment failure at the Sebree smelter.

Consensus forecasts a global deficit for primary aluminum in 2018, despite a surplus in China of ~1M metric tons; however CENX says industry conditions to be "generally favorable".

The company estimates that by the end of 2018 US primary aluminium to increase by ~60% from 2017 levels.

