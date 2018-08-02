Healthcare Trust of America sells Greenville, SC, medical office complex for $285M

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA -0.4% ) agrees to sell a portfolio of medical buildings affiliated with Greenville Health System for $285M.

The portfolio consists of 16 medical office buildings totaling about 856,000 square feet of GLA; the portfolio os 99% occupied, and Greenville Health Systems occupies about 95% of the leased space.

HTA bought the buildings in Sept. 2009 for $163M as part of a sale-leaseback deal.

Separately, an HCP joint venture with Morgan Stanley said it agreed to buy a medical office portfolio in Greenville, SC, but didn't give details on the deal.

