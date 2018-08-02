Medifirst Solutions announces new consulting agreement for its specialty drug division

Concierge Concepts Rx (CCRx), a division of Medifirst Solutions (OTCPK:MFST -16.7% ) has signed an exclusive three-year Specialty Pharmacy Consulting Agreement with QuickChek, to provide consulting services to its pharmacies so they can enter and participate in the ever-expanding market of specialty drugs.

Commented Medifirst President Bruce J. Schoengood, “We believe CCRx, with its focus on specialty drugs, can provide great growth for Medifirst as well as open up many doors for new related opportunities. Many companies have been contacting CCRx to inquire about its services and expertise and we anticipate additional announcements and further updates on QuickChek in the upcoming days and weeks.”