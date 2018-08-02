W&T Offshore +8% as Q2 earnings, revenues rise despite dip in production

W&T Offshore (WTI +8.1% ) is sharply higher after reporting much better than expected Q2 earnings and a 21% Y/Y increase in revenues.

WTI says Q2 production fell below year-ago levels but rose 2.7% Q/Q to ~37.5K boe/day (60% oil and natural gas liquids), as well maintenance, weather, pipeline outages and platform maintenance collectively resulted in deferred production of 4,600 boe/day.

Q2 combined average realized sales price was $43.38/boe, a 39.5% increase over the $31.10/boe of the prior-year quarter.

WTI says PV-10 was $1.3%, 30% above year-end 2017 levels, primarily due to upward revisions of previous estimates and higher average prices.

WTI sets production guidance at 3.1M-3.4M boe for Q3 and 13.2M-14.6M boe for FY 2018.