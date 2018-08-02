Gates Industrial jumps 13% on Q2 results, guidance raised

Gates Industrial (GTES +13.6% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 13.8% Y/Y to $875.1M, reflecting contribution of 6.7% from increased volumes, 4.9% from acquisitions and 2.1% from forex.

Power Transmission Segment Results: Sales $549.6M (+7.6% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA margin of 24.3% up by 70 bps .

Fluid Power Segment Results: Sales $325.5M (+26% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA margin of 22% down by 70 bps .

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 55 bps to 40.85%; operating improved by 93 bps to 16.1% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 14 bps to 23.4%.

Cash and cash equivalents of $306.8M and Free cash flow of negative $20.3M, as of June 30, 2018.

FY18 Outlook, raised: Sales growth 10-12%, from 6-7% earlier and Adj. EBITDA to $745-765M, from $738-755M earlier. Expected capex ~$180M.

Previously: Gates Industrial beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)