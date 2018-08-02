Church & Dwight raised FY2018 guidance

Church & Dwight (CHD +2.8% ) reports organic sales rose 4.4% in Q2, driven by global consumer products growth of 5.3%.

Consumer domestic net sales advanced 14.1% to $774.1M, driven by recent acquisitions, and household and personal care sales growth.

Consumer international net sales increased 21.1% to $176.1M.

Specialty products net sales grew 4% to $77.7M.

Gross margin rate down 140 bps to 44.3%.

SG&A expense rate -330 bps to 14.1%, primarily due to the prior year U.K. pension settlement.

Operating margin rate expanded 320 bps to 16.9%.

Q3 Guidance: Sales: ~+5%; Organic sales growth: ~+3%; Adjusted EPS: ~$0.53.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: exceed +9%; Organic sales growth: ~+3.5%; Gross margin rate: -120 bps; Diluted EPS: $2.26 to $2.28; Adjusted EPS: $2.26 to $2.28; Cash from operations: To exceed $690M.

