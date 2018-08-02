Cross Country Healthcare slumps 27.7% post Q2 results

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN -27.7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 2.3% Y/Y to $204.6M.

Segment revenue: Nurse and Allied Staffing $179.3M (-1% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $21.3M (-14% Y/Y) & Other Human Capital Management Services $3.9M (+6% Y/Y).

Contribution income: Nurse and Allied Staffing $16.9M (-6.6% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $1.4M (-30% Y/Y) & Other Human Capital Management Services $0.3M (+50% Y/Y).

Average Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue per FTE per day of $276; Average field FTEs were 7,143 (-0.2% Y/Y).

For Physician Staffing, days filled were 13,751 (-12.4% Y/Y) & revenue per day filled $1,551.

Gross profit margin declined 80 bps to 26.2%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 96 bps to 4.25%.

CFO was $4.7M (-80.5% Y/Y).

The Company had $32.6M in cash and quivalents and a $97.5M term loan, par value, outstanding under the term loan.

Repurchased 157,056 shares of common stock for $1.8M, at an average market price of $11.53 per share.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue: $195-205M; Gross profit margin of 25.5-26%; Adj. EBITDA $8-9M & Adj. EPS $0.02-0.04.

