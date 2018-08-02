Google and Unity partner for mobile game ads

Google’s (GOOG -0.5% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) mobile ad platform AdMob can now advertise on games developed on Unity’s platform thanks to a new agreement.

Unity-powered games attract an audience that spends 9B minutes a day playing mobile games.

Google mobile ad VP Sissie Hsiao: “At the end of the day, an advertiser cares about the performance for their advertising, and they care about brand safety, and they care about reach.” Hsiao says mobile gaming is “about those three things.”

The announcement will also allow Google to add iOS and Android phones to the ad network.