BCE -1.8% as profits decline and miss

BCE is 1.8% lower this morning after missing on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings report even amid wireless growth and a tick up in the company's wireline business.

Revenue grew 1.7% and EBITDA rose 2%, to C$2.43B.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders fell 8%, though, to C$704M, and adjusted net earnings fell 2.3% to C$777M.

Cash flows from operating activities dropped 4.5% to C$2.06B, and free cash flow declined 9.1% to C$994M.

In wireless, postpaid net additions were 122,092 -- up 37.8% and its best Q2 performance in 18 years.

Meanwhile, the wireline business was predictably boosted by broadband and IPTV, with net additions there up 76.5% to 31,469.

Operating revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$2.05B (up 5%); Bell Wireline, $3.135B (up 0.6%); Bell Media, C$791M (down 0.6%).

It affirmed full-year guidance for revenue growth of 2-4%, EBITDA growth of 2-4%, EPS up 1-4% to C$3.45-C$3.55 and free cash flow growth of 3-7%.

Press release