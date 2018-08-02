Melius doubles down on machinery stocks

It's been a tough year for industrial stocks, due to downbeat earnings, as well as ongoing trade worries (among other problems), even with a $12B proposal to alleviate farmers' pain, writes Teresa Rivas in Barron's.

Melius Research's Rob Wertheimer has argued previously that the worst of machinery's pain is over, and today he doubled down on that thesis, upgrading the industry to Positive. He argues that share of machinery companies are trading as though we're at the end of the cycle, changing hands at a "steep discount" to the multi-industry group, and cheaply just in general, with the largest cyclical machinery shares stuck between nine and 12 times next year's earnings. Sure, a trade war is still an overhang, but he argues that "a group battered by tariff fears and cycle weariness is overall too cheap."

As for specific stocks, he calls out Caterpillar (CAT -0.4% ), United Rentals (URI +0.4% ) and Paccar (PCAR -0.8% ).

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI -0.4% ) has trailed the market this year, falling 0.3% , given the worries cited above.