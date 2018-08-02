Janus Henderson continues decline, hits 52-week low, as Citi downgrades

Janus Henderson (JHG -2.7% ) continues downward path for second day after Citi analyst Nigel Pittaway downgrades the stock to neutral from buy, observing increased risks as some executives leave and as Intech performance deteriorates.

"Value clearly present, but elevated risks suggest it may be a trap," Pittaway writes in a note, according to Bloomberg.

Shares fell as much as 3.8% today to $28.83, a new 52-week low. It reached its 52-week high of $41.64 on Jan. 26.

Previously: Janus Henderson dives premarket as co-CEO Formica leaves (Aug. 1)