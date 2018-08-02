HollyFrontier misses Q2 earnings estimates as Woods Cross outage hurts

HollyFrontier (HFC -8.5% ) plunges following a sharp Q2 earnings miss, hurt by a refinery outage that raised operating costs and cut refining volumes.

Senior VP of refining James Stump says HFC's consolidated operating cost of $5.89 per throughput barrel was 10% higher than a year ago, driven by comps associated with the outage at the Woods Cross refinery in Utah that started in March.

The Woods Cross refinery, with a capacity of 45K barrels per stream day, has been running at reduced rates throughout Q2, but HFC expects to increase production through August and reach full run rates by September.

HFC says Q2 total refinery throughput was 490.2K bbl/day, down from 498.3K bbl/day a year earlier, while operating costs jumped 18.7% Y/Y to $3.96B.

HFC, which mostly processes sweet crude oil, says its Q2 refinery gross margins rose 46% to $16.57/bbl, but analysts at Wells Fargo had expected gross margins of $17.62/bbl.