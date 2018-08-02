Dialog Semiconductor still open to acquisitions after Synaptics end

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF) remains open to acquisitions after walking away from a potential Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) buy.

The deal would have to be smaller than Synaptics. Dialog is looking to focus on consumer products and IoT.

CEO Jalal Bagherli says the Synaptics talks didn’t make it past the due-diligence stage and that Dialog “didn’t feel that the right set of parameters were coming together to create value for our shareholders.”

Previously: Synaptics -8% after Dialog Semi ends acquisition talks (July 31)

Previously: Dialog Semiconductor Plc reports Q2 results (Aug. 2)