Kinross Gold -4% as Q2 revenues and production slide, costs rise

Kinross Gold (KGC -3.8% ) is sharply lower after reporting in-line Q2 earnings but an 11% Y/Y drop in revenues, as production fell and costs rose.

KGC says Q2 production fell 13% Y/Y to ~602K gold equiv. oz. from nearly 695K gold equiv. oz. while all-in sustaining costs rose to $1,018/oz. from $910/oz. in the prior-year period.

The miner maintains its full-year outlook of production of 2.5M gold equiv. oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $975/oz., while total capital spending is forecast at $1.075B.

Also, KGC says it is temporarily halting expansion work at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania after a government request for talks to improve the country’s economic benefits from the company’s activities.

The phase two expansion was intended to raise the mine's processing capacity to 30K metric tons/day; KGC says it has completed construction of the first phase expansion, boosting mill throughput to 12K metric tons/day from 8K tons.