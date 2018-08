BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

Payable Sept. 4; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 14.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE: BSE ) - $0.0405.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN ) - $0.0425.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN ) - $0.0445.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE: MNE ) - $0.0400.

