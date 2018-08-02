BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0460.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BFY) - $0.0490.
BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BLH) - $0.0025.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) - $0.0525.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - $0.0605.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) - $0.0555.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (NYSEMKT:MZA) - $0.0520.
Payable Sept. 4; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 14.
