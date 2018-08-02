Hub Group up 9.3% post Q2 results

Hub Group (HUBG +9.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 27.8% Y/Y to $1.18B of which, Hub revenue was $888.2M (+26% Y/Y) & Mode revenue of $314.1M (+29% Y/Y).

Hub revenue: Intermodal $526M (+17% Y/Y); Truck brokerage $114.9M (+10% Y/Y); Unyson Logistics $173.4M (+17% Y/Y) & Hub Group Dedicated $73.9M (+22% Q/Q).

Mode revenue: Intermodal $141.2M (+26% Y/Y); Truck brokerage $103.2M (+24% Y/Y) & Logistics $69.7M (+45% Y/Y).

Gross margin: Total increased 59 bps to 11.6%; Hub increased 97 bps to 11.3%; Mode declined 39 bps to 11.5%.

Operating margin: Total increased 87 bps to 2.7%; Hub increased 131 bps to 2.8%; Mode declined 29 bps to 2.3%.

Capex totalled $47.1M, primarily for tractors, trailers, and technology investments; with cash and equivalents of $26.8M & Total debt outstanding of $275.2M.

2018 Outlook: Capex $200-220M; EPS $2.73-2.83 & effective tax rate of 24.5-25.5%.

