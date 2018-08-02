Casino sector sell-off hits day two

The casino sector is reeling a bit after reports from Wynn Resorts (WYNN -6.2% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -1.8% ) disappoint the high-flying expectations of investors.

The selling pressure is hitting Macau names, U.S.-focused operators and some gaming industry suppliers. The VIP segment growth in Macau and Q3 Las Vegas RevPAR guidance in particular has the attention of analysts.

Decliners include Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF -6.2% ), The Stars Group (TSG -5.5% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -3.2% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -2.9% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.9% ) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.6% ).

