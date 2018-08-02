Jason Industries +8% post Q2 results

Jason Industries (JASN +8.8% ) reported Q2 sales decrease of 2.3% Y/Y to $168.4M, reflecting -3.5% impact from divesture, exit from non-core businesses and +1.5% from forex.

Segment sales: Finishing $55.5M (+11.4% Y/Y); Components $24.56M (+13.1% Y/Y); Seating $45M (+0.2% Y/Y) and Acoustics $43.3M (-22.6% Y/).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 137 bps to 22% and operating margin declined by 167 bps to 4%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA $21.4M and Adj. EBITDA margins improved by 75 bps to 12.7%, driven by pricing and operational efficiencies.

Free cash flow was $4M compared to $14.16M a year ago.

Company announced closing of Seating facility in UK, and expects annual savings of $0.1M from 1Q19.

FY18 Outlook, reaffirmed: Sales $600-615M, Adjusted EBITDA $66-70M, and free cash flow $13-17M.

