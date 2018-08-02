WPX Energy reports Q2 results and raises FY18 oil production guidance

WPX Energy (WPX +5.5% ) reports Q2 oil volume of 80,800 bbl/d from Delaware and Williston basin operations, which were ~5,000 bbl/d higher than expected

The company exercised its option to double its interest in Oryx II pipeline project to 25%, which has been expanded from 400,0000 bbl/d to 650,000 bbl/d. WPX has 100,000 bbl/d of firm crude oil capacity on the project.

Outlook: Raises FY18 oil production guidance by 3% to 78,000-82,00 bbl/day; total equivalent production increased to 122-130 Mboe/d, from 117-126 Mboe/d

Driven by additional investments for non-operated wells, facilities and infrastructure, WPX updates its 2018 capex forecast as well to $1.3-1.4B.

Previously: WPX Energy beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)