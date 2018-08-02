DowDuPont -3.5% after warning of higher raw material costs

DowDuPont (DWDP -3.5% ) is firmly in the red, giving up initial premarket gains upon reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, after the company warns of higher raw material costs expected to hit all its units for the rest of the year.

“We see some discrete headwinds, most notably currency fluctuations, particularly in agriculture, and higher raw materials costs in all three divisions,” CFO Howard Ungerleider said in today's earnings conference call.

CEO Ed Breen said on the call that trade tensions have increased volatility in agricultural commodity prices, and “U.S. soybean exports that normally go to China are simply being shifted to other countries.”

However, DWDP - which has global operations and often sources materials locally - says it does not expect any tariff-related impact on overall business this year.