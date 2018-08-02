More on Barclays earnings: Q2 earnings swing from year-ago loss

Barclays (BCS -2.4% ) posts Q2 basic adjusted EPS 7.8 pence vs 7.1 pence in Q1 and a loss of 3.8 pence in Q2 2017.

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity excluding litigation and conduct was 12.3% in Q2 and 11.0% in Q1, already exceeding the its medium-term targets of greater than 9% in 2019 and greater than 10% in 2020,

Commenting on H218, subject to seasonal effects as usual, "it is too early to provide comments on expected performance," the company said in a statement.

income in Barclays UK is expected to be steady despite some margin pressures, while Barclays International income will be influenced in part by conditions across investment banking markets, where volatility has been low in July, the company said.

2018 operating expenses are expected at about £13.9bn including bank levy, subject to exchange rates, reflecting continuing investment in Barclays's businesses.

Barclays Group Q2 pretax profit excluding litigation and conduct rose to £1.98B in Q2 vs. £1.37B a year ago. By region and division, here's the breakdown: