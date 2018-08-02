Veon Q2 in line; company boosts dividend

Veon (VEON -0.7%) turned in consensus-meeting results in its Q2 earnings and boosted its dividend.
Revenue dropped more than 6% mainly due to currency movements, the company says. Revenue grew organically by 3%, driven by Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
EBITDA, meanwhile, fell 8% to $857M; it grew by 4.8% organically (hit by devaluation of Uzbek, Russian and Pakistani currencies).
Its interim dividend is up to $0.12 from a year-ago $0.11.
Announcing a new operating model, the company says it plans to halve headquarters costs by the end of 2019, from a 2017 level of about $430M.
Equity free cash flow excluding licenses came to $206M.
It reaffirmed full-year guidance.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox