Veon Q2 in line; company boosts dividend

Veon (VEON -0.7% ) turned in consensus-meeting results in its Q2 earnings and boosted its dividend.

Revenue dropped more than 6% mainly due to currency movements, the company says. Revenue grew organically by 3%, driven by Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

EBITDA, meanwhile, fell 8% to $857M; it grew by 4.8% organically (hit by devaluation of Uzbek, Russian and Pakistani currencies).

Its interim dividend is up to $0.12 from a year-ago $0.11.

Announcing a new operating model, the company says it plans to halve headquarters costs by the end of 2019, from a 2017 level of about $430M.

Equity free cash flow excluding licenses came to $206M.

It reaffirmed full-year guidance.

