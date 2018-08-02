Reuters: BP offloads oil cargo to Chinese refiner after two-month delay

BP finally has sold its Angolan oil cargo to Chinese refineries after the load of 1M barrels of crude was stuck in oil tankers at a Chinese port for two months due to sluggish demand from refineries, Reuters reports.

The Mercury Hope supertanker, chartered by BP and carrying ~2M barrels of Angolan oil, offloaded part of the cargo in late May at Qingdao and has since been at sea in nearby waters, but reportedly began offloading the remaining part of its cargo to a privately-controlled refiner based at Linzi, Shandong province, late yesterday.

Mercury Hope is one of four supertankers BP brought to China carrying Angolan oil several months ago but which have been held or delayed off China’s east coast, unable to fully discharge oil due to weak buying from private refiners.