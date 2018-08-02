Comcast bringing Amazon Prime Video to Xfinity

Comcast (CMCSA -1.5%) has become the first to bring Amazon Prime Video (AMZN +0.1%) to a U.S. pay service with a new deal between the two companies.
It also makes Comcast's Xfinity X1 service the only pay TV operation integrating Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube in one set-top box.
Customers will need an existing Amazon Prime membership and X1 service (which has been deployed to more than 60% of Comcast's residential customers).
The app is expected to launch on X1 later this year.
It's another blow for Comcast against competing guides/devices, like Roku (ROKU +0.4%) or Apple TV (AAPL +2.6%), working to drain off viewers to their own guides.
Now read: Apple: Too Big To Miss »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox