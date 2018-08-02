Comcast bringing Amazon Prime Video to Xfinity

Comcast (CMCSA -1.5% ) has become the first to bring Amazon Prime Video (AMZN +0.1% ) to a U.S. pay service with a new deal between the two companies.

It also makes Comcast's Xfinity X1 service the only pay TV operation integrating Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube in one set-top box.

Customers will need an existing Amazon Prime membership and X1 service (which has been deployed to more than 60% of Comcast's residential customers).

The app is expected to launch on X1 later this year.