Alamos Gold reports Q2 production "little" more than expected

Almos (AGI +1.9% ) reports 126,500 ounces of gold produced in Q2, which is marginally above the guidance of 125,000 ounces and +19% Y/Y.

Sold 129,272 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,307/ounce (+3.6%) with revenues of $168.9M (+28.6%).

Reaffirms FY18 gold production guidance of 490,000-530,000 ounces, with increased guidance at Mulatos and Island Gold, offset by decreased outlook at Young-Davidson.

Maintains all-in sustaining cost guidance for FY18 at $950/ounce with lower costs anticipated in H2 2018.

