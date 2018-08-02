Another indication that Kraft won't acquire Campbell Soup

Sources tell CNBC that Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.4% ) is the potential acquirer referred to in merger documents filed by Pinnacle Foods (PF +0.2% ) as "Company A." The filing says Company A stepped away from further talks after deciding that Pinnacle would not be a strategic fit at its current valuation.

Kraft's hesitation in pursuing Pinnacle could tip off its view on the value of making a run at Campbell Soup (CPB +0.7% ).

The development is significant with Third Point pushing Campbell to sell itself.