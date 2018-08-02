Cushman & Wakefield opens trading with 5.9% pop

Cushman & Wakefield's (NYSE:CWK) first trade on the NYSE at $18 skiips up 5.9% from its IPO price of $17 a share; CWK +4.7% in early afternoon.

The shares priced Wednesday night at the midpoint of its expected range of $16-$18 per share.

The commercial real-estate firm raised about $886M between the IPO and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares.

It sold 45M shares in the IPO and expects net proceeds of about $719.3M; it expects an additional $166.7M from the private placement, according to its IPO filing with the SEC.

