Magellan Midstream tops Q2 earnings estimates, ups full-year DCF guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.2% ) is slightly higher after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, driven by higher demand for its crude oil and refined products pipelines.

Q2 revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $644M from $619M in the same period last year, and crude oil operating margin rose by $46M to a quarterly company record of $152M.

MMP says it plans to spend $900M in 2018 and 2019 and $200M in 2020 on projects including expanding its west Texas refined products pipeline system, and is considering ~$500M in other potential expansion projects and acquisitions.

MMP also says it will increase its full-year annual distributable cash flow guidance by $20M to $1.1B, or more than 1.2x the amount needed to pay projected cash distributions for 2018.