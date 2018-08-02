Facebook investing $4.5M in news industry support programs

Facebook (FB +1.7% ) has announced further investment of $4.5M in programs to support news publishers.

It's launching a $3.5M three-month pilot program, the Facebook Membership Accelerator, to help news orgs that have membership models.

Facebook's contributing $1M to the NewsMatch campaign, matching individual donations to dozens of nonprofit newsrooms.

It's also extending its existing $3.5M Local News Subscriptions Accelerator program, targeting a group of metro news publishers.

Facebook says results are promising in tests of support for subscriptions in its Instant Articles, with viewers of those articles 17% more likely to subscribe directly from Facebook than those who saw standard Web links.