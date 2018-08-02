More on LivePerson Q2 results

LivePerson (LPSN +1.7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 14% Y/Y to $61.7M.

Adj. EBITDA declined 68 bps to 6.2%.

Average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased more than 20% in Q2 to greater than $255,000.

The Company's cash balance was $70M & utilized ~$1.3M of cash from operations, and incurred capital expenditures of ~$5.1M.

The company signs largest deal in company history; $30M-plus over 3 years with existing customer & also integrates with WhatsApp to bring conversational commerce to large brands

Q3 Outlook: Revenue $62-63M; EPS $(0.12)-$(0.10); Adj. EPS $0.02-0.03; Adj. EBITDA $5.1-6.1M; Fully diluted shares 62M.

Reaffirmed 2018 Outlook: Revenue $245.5-247.5M; EPS $(0.38)-$(0.32); Adj. EPS $0.10-0.14; Adj. EBITDA $22-25M; Capex $16M; D&A $14M & Fully diluted shares 61M. As a percent of revenue, excluding non-recurring expenses, anticipates gross profit to be ~75.5%, S&M 41.0%, R&D 23.0% and G&A at 14.5%.

