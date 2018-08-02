The Stars Group updates on New Jersey online sports betting plan

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) announces the extension of its existing partnership with Resort Casino Hotel in the New Jersey regulated online gaming market. The partnership includes online and mobile sports wagering through the BetStars brand, alongside the already existing online poker and casino offering available through the PokerStarsNJ brand.

"We believe The Stars Group is uniquely qualified with the experience and insight needed to make sports betting a success in New Jersey," says The Stars Group exec Matt Primeaux.

"We have successfully launched the BetStars brand in many European regulated markets and we have invested heavily to create a premier global offering," he adds.

Shares of The Stars Group are down 5.52% amid a broad downturn in the casino sector. Without a Macau business to worry about, it's unclear why TSG is getting swept into the selling.

Source: Press Release