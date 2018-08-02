SM Energy +4% post Q2 results

SM Energy (SM +4.3% ) reports Q2 Oil & Gas and NGL sales increase 41.3% to $402.6M driven by strong production and increased average realized prices.

Production was 115 MBoe/d, exceeding management expectations primarily due to strong well performance from new and existing wells

Realized pricing (before hedging effect) increased 53% to $38.40 per Boe, due to higher benchmark oil and NGL prices.

Q3 Outlook: Due to faster drilling and completion activity in the Midland Basin in 1H18 the company increases production guidance to ~11.2-11.7 MMBoe, or 122-127 MBoe/d.

In FY18, production is expected to be ~43.5-45.0 MMBoe, up from previous guidance of 40.9-44.9 MMBoe

Previously: SM Energy beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)