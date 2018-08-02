Square rebounds from Wednesday's after-market dip

Square (SQ +8.1% ) comes back strong today after weaker-than-expected Q3 guidance sent the stock down almost 2.5% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

While Square's Q2 adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and gross payment volume each exceeded consensus estimates, "3Q18 adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA forecasts were light relative to analyst expectations," BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes in a note.

Square sees Q3 adjusted EPS of 8 cents-10 cents, below the consensus of 13 cents, Palmer says.

Square has almost regained the ground it's lost since July 25, when it closed at $72.53.

Previously: Square slips in after-market action post Q2 report (Aug. 1)