Victory lap for Spruce Point after soft MGP earnings

MGP Ingredients (NYSE:MGP) is down 11.1% to $71.71 after missing estimates with its Q2 report.

You're not going to catch Spruce Point Capital and @BenAxler by surprise with a downward move in MGP. Spruce Point has been expecting the bubble to burst at MGP for quite a while.

"Mgmt is still spinning the 'long-term' demand story. Inventories increasing bc nobody is buying+ they have to cut minimum orders," tweeted Spruce Point on the latest development.

