Apple pays two-thirds of Irish tax bill

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has paid two-thirds of its $15.1B Irish tax bill, according to a regulatory filing.

The payments totaled about $10.4B into an escrow account.

The money stays in escrow while Apple and Ireland appeal the European Commission ruling that said the country gave the tech giant unfair tax breaks.

The Commission filed a suit against Ireland for not collecting the funds quickly enough. That suit will drop once the bill is paid in full.

