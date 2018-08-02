Marathon Oil +3% as Q2 misses estimates but raises production guidance

Marathon Oil (MRO +2.6% ) moves higher despite posting weaker than expected Q2 earnings and revenue, as it raises its full-year production forecast following a surge in Q2 output.

MRO says total Q2 production jumped 20% Y/Y to 419K net boe/day and bumps up its FY 2018 total production forecast to 400K-415K net boe/day from an earlier outlook of 390K-410K net boe/day.

MRO expects Q3 U.S. production to average 280K-290K net boe/day, lower than Q2's 298K net boe/day output, consistent with planned timing of wells to sales, with sequential growth resuming in Q4.