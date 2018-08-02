SoftBank's Arm confirms Treasure Data purchase

SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Arm confirms acquiring data management platform Treasure Data for undisclosed terms. The company will continue to operate as before with its existing customers.

An earlier Bloomberg report put the price tag at $600M.

Treasure Data specializes in large streams of data produced by IoT systems, CRM, e-commerce systems, and third-party services.

Arm calls the acquisition “the final piece” of its “IoT enablement puzzle” following last month’s Stream Technologies buy. Treasure Data and Stream join Mbed Cloud in the new Arm Pelion IoT Platform.

