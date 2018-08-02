Sally Beauty Holdings slides to multi-year low after earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH -13.8% ) reports comparable sales growth of -2.0% during FQ3 to trail the consensus estimate for a 1.1% drop.

Sally Beauty's gross margin during the quarter was 49.5% of sales vs. 49.9% consensus estimate.

"During the third quarter, core traffic challenges were exacerbated by material issues from two of our top manufacturers for Beauty Systems Group and the impact of significant, but necessary, internal changes in how we operate," updates CEO Chris Brcikman.

Shares of SBH are down 14.02% on the day and fell to a new 52-week multi-year low of $13.75 earlier.

