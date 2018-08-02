Consolidated Comms -4.7% as voice continues decline

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is off 4.7% and near two-month lows after it narrowly missed revenue expectations in Q2 earnings.

Revenue more than doubled, boosted by its FairPoint acquisition; on a pro forma basis, it dropped to $350.2M from $369.1M, with continuing declines in voice services.

Income from operations fell to $5.1M from $20.7M.

Revenue by segment: Commercial and carrier data/transport services, $87.6M (up 70%); Commercial and carrier voice services, $51.3M (up 131.2%); other commercial and carrier, $14.2M (up 189%); Consumer broadband, $62.55M (up 121%); consumer video services, $22.1M (down 1.1%); consumer voice services, $51.6M (up 310%); subsidies, $20.98M (up 102%); network access, $37.3M (up 164%).

It's tightened guidance on capital expenditures for the full year, to $235M-$240M from an earlier $235M-$245M.

