Tahoe Resources says top priority is ending Guatemala mine dispute

The top priority at Tahoe Resources (TAHO +3.7% ) is ending a long-running dispute over its flagship Escobal silver mine in Guatemala that has stopped all of the company’s silver production, CEO Jim Voorhees said in today's earnings conference call.

Voorhees, who became CEO in June, says he has deployed new staff to the country to help resolve the situation, which has shuttered the silver mine there and helped cause a slightly larger than forecast Q2 loss.

The mine has been inactive since last year in a dispute with Guatemala’s government, and Voorhees said he is unable to estimate the timing of a ruling by the country's top court.

The dispute has been a drain on TAHO’s resources, pushing debt to $78.7M in Q2 from $5.6M in Q1.

Elsewhere, Voorhees expects TAHO's Shahuindo mine expansion in Peru and a shaft expansion at its Bell Creek project in Canada to be complete by the end of the year.