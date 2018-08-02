Clearwater Paper +14% after earnings

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) jumps 13.59% after reporting Q2 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate of analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA for the consumer products segment fell sharply during the quarter due to lower average selling prices, the absorption of fixed costs over lower volumes of retail shipments and higher transportation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the pulp/paperboard segment increased 48% Y/Y to $43.6M.

CEO update: "We met our expectations in the second quarter due to record paperboard production and shipments, continued strong demand for paperboard and ultra-quality tissue, and cost savings from strategic capital and operational efficiency initiatives."

