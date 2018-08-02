FMC forecasts 20% increase in full-year lithium sales with prices rising

FMC Corp. (FMC -1.9% ) says lithium prices are continuing to rise on strong demand from electric vehicle battery makers.

“We are seeing sequential pricing as well as very strong year-on-year pricing,” CEO Pierre Brondeau said during today's earnings conference call.

For 2018, FMC expects lithium sales of $430M-$460M, a Y/Y increase of at least 20%, although executives said in the call that not all the gains would be spread out equally among all quarters.

FMC posted better than expected Q2 earnings, helped in part by a 20% rise in sales of lithium hydroxide and carbonate, the two most common derivations of lithium used by battery suppliers.

Shares nevertheless trade lower, possibly because the company issued downside guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.87-$0.97 vs. $1.20 analyst consensus estimate; for Q4, FMC forecasts EPS of $1.41-$1.61 vs. $1.33 consensus.

FMC also says plans to spin off its lithium division remain on track for an October IPO under the “Livent Corp.” name.