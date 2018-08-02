Pluralsight +14.6% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 and FY guides

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) gains 14.6% on yesterday’s Q2 report that beat revenue and EPS estimates with a 38% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $57M to $58M (consensus: $54.62M) and EPs from -$0.14 to -$0.13 (consensus: -$0.16).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $222M to $225M (consensus: $216.05M) and EPS of -$0.68 to -$0.65 (consensus: -$0.76).

Previously: Pluralsight beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)