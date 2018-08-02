Allergan sues Pfizer in attempt to sidestep potential damages from opioid crisis litigation

Aimed at covering the potential payouts from lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, Allergan (AGN +0.2% ) sues Pfizer (PFE -1.4% ) over alleged improper sales and marketing of KADIAN (morphine), the rights to which it acquired in 2008 from a company later acquired by Pfizer.

The lawsuit was filed on August 1 in a Cleveland federal court that will preside over the majority of the cases.

The total financial overhang could be substantial. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, a global settlement could reach $50B.