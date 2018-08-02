Escondida miners union gives BHP Aug. 6 deadline to avoid strike

BHP Billiton (BHP -2.8% ) says it is reviewing contingency plans ahead of a possible strike by union workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.

BHP says its wage offer rejected earlier today by the union was the "best collective labor contract at a private mine in the country."

The union says it has told the company that it should improve its contract offer by Aug. 6 or face a strike.

Despite the mounting tensions at Escondida, copper prices fell a two-week low today as investors focused on the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and top metals consumer China.

