C&J Energy +6% after buyback, lower capex outlook

C&J Energy Services (CJ +6.6% ) surges as much as 8.5% intraday after its Q2 earnings report announced a stock buyback of up to $150M.

CJ also says it chose to delay the refurbishment of remaining stacked frac horsepower; combined with capital reductions in the company’s other core businesses, its 2018 capex budget drops to $340M-$355M vs. $430M-$450M previously.

Q2 earnings were in-line vs. analyst expectations but revenues jumped 56% Y/Y to $610M; CJ says its Well Support Services unit generated double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins for the first time since 2015 as the company captured greater utilization and pricing increases.